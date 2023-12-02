Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Robertson County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Marion County
  • Knox County
  • Hamilton County
  • Davidson County
  • Williamson County
  • Wilson County
  • Carroll County
  • Blount County
  • Rutherford County

    • Robertson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Decatur County Riverside High School at East Robertson High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.