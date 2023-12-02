The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels put up 16.8 more points per game (67.5) than the Eagles give up (50.7).

When it scores more than 50.7 points, Ole Miss is 6-2.

Southern Miss has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.

The 73.8 points per game the Eagles record are 18.0 more points than the Rebels give up (55.8).

Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 55.8 points.

Ole Miss is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

The Eagles are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (34.4%).

The Rebels make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62.0 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62.0 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18) Snudda Collins: 11.4 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Schedule