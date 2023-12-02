How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels put up 16.8 more points per game (67.5) than the Eagles give up (50.7).
- When it scores more than 50.7 points, Ole Miss is 6-2.
- Southern Miss has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.
- The 73.8 points per game the Eagles record are 18.0 more points than the Rebels give up (55.8).
- Southern Miss is 5-0 when scoring more than 55.8 points.
- Ole Miss is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Eagles are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 10.8% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (34.4%).
- The Rebels make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 62.0 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
- Snudda Collins: 11.4 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Michigan
|W 60-49
|Imperial Arena
|11/25/2023
|Little Rock
|W 58-45
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/29/2023
|Louisville
|L 64-58
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.