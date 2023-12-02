The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) host the Memphis Tigers (5-1) after winning five home games in a row. The Tigers are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 141.5

Rebels Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score over 141.5 points.

The average total for Ole Miss' games this season is 136.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Ole Miss will be posted as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Rebels have been at least a +115 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ole Miss has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 2 50% 79 151.2 72 136.5 153.8 Ole Miss 1 16.7% 72.2 151.2 64.5 136.5 138.3

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

The Rebels score an average of 72.2 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 72 the Tigers allow.

Ole Miss has put together a 0-2 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72 points.

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 2-2-0 1-2 2-2-0 Ole Miss 1-5-0 0-0 2-4-0

Ole Miss vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Ole Miss 13-2 Home Record 7-10 7-5 Away Record 2-9 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

