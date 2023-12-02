How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Ole Miss vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Ole Miss has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 238th.
- The Rebels average only 0.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Tigers give up (72).
- Ole Miss is 2-0 when it scores more than 72 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.
- At home, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.8.
- Beyond the arc, Ole Miss sunk fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.1%) than at home (30.8%) too.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 70-67
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|W 77-76
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|W 72-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/5/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/10/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
