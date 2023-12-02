The Wofford Terriers (2-5) will hope to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46% the Terriers allow to opponents.

The Terriers are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 279th.

The 65.1 points per game the Blue Raiders put up are 19.5 fewer points than the Terriers give up (84.6).

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Middle Tennessee fared better at home last season, averaging 72.2 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Blue Raiders gave up 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than on the road (76.1).

At home, Middle Tennessee averaged 0.4 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule