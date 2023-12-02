The Wofford Terriers (2-5) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 138.5.

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -8.5 138.5

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Middle Tennessee's seven games has gone over 138.5 points.

Middle Tennessee has had an average of 129.4 points in its games this season, 9.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Blue Raiders are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee has been the favorite in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

The Blue Raiders have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -400 odds on them winning this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for Middle Tennessee.

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 1 14.3% 65.1 143.4 64.3 148.9 135.2 Wofford 6 100% 78.3 143.4 84.6 148.9 147.5

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

The 65.1 points per game the Blue Raiders average are 19.5 fewer points than the Terriers give up (84.6).

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 2-5-0 0-0 1-6-0 Wofford 2-4-0 1-1 5-1-0

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee Wofford 12-2 Home Record 12-4 3-11 Away Record 4-11 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

