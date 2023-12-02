The Troy Trojans (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Memphis Tigers (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score an average of 68.3 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Troy is 0-2 when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Memphis' record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.

The Tigers put up 16.4 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Trojans give up (80.8).

The Tigers shoot 36.4% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Trojans allow defensively.

The Trojans shoot 35.2% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Tigers concede.

Memphis Leaders

Kai Carter: 13.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

13.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Madison Griggs: 14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)

14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51) Alasia Smith: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG% Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG%

3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG% Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

