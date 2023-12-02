The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • In games Memphis shoots better than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 263rd.
  • The 79.0 points per game the Tigers average are 14.5 more points than the Rebels give up (64.5).
  • Memphis has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Memphis scored 79.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged in road games (82.0).
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (70.7) than in away games (78.3).
  • Memphis sunk 5.5 threes per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% when playing at home and 33.9% on the road.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Michigan W 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Arkansas W 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Villanova L 79-63 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

