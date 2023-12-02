The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 263rd.

The 79.0 points per game the Tigers average are 14.5 more points than the Rebels give up (64.5).

Memphis has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis scored 79.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged in road games (82.0).

At home, the Tigers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (70.7) than in away games (78.3).

Memphis sunk 5.5 threes per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% when playing at home and 33.9% on the road.

