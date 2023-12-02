Lipscomb vs. UCF December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will meet the UCF Knights (4-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. UCF Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 5.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Omar Payne: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
UCF Players to Watch
Lipscomb vs. UCF Stat Comparison
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Lipscomb AVG
|Lipscomb Rank
|161st
|77.2
|Points Scored
|88.8
|28th
|157th
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|280th
|127th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|30.4
|290th
|116th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|338th
|237th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|12.4
|3rd
|269th
|11.4
|Assists
|18.4
|30th
|218th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|9.8
|57th
