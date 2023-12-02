The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) travel to face the UCF Knights (4-2) after winning three straight road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 41.0% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • Lipscomb is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Bisons are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 125th.
  • The Bisons score an average of 84.2 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 71.7 the Knights allow.
  • Lipscomb is 6-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.0.
  • The Bisons allowed fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than away (74.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Lipscomb made fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36.0%) as well.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Bowling Green L 82-61 Place Bell Arena
11/26/2023 Wofford W 85-78 Place Bell Arena
11/29/2023 Chattanooga W 82-68 Allen Arena
12/2/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/10/2023 Tennessee State - Allen Arena

