How to Watch Lipscomb vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) travel to face the UCF Knights (4-2) after winning three straight road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Lipscomb vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 41.0% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
- Lipscomb is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Bisons are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 125th.
- The Bisons score an average of 84.2 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 71.7 the Knights allow.
- Lipscomb is 6-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.0.
- The Bisons allowed fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than away (74.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Lipscomb made fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36.0%) as well.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 82-61
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|Wofford
|W 85-78
|Place Bell Arena
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 82-68
|Allen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Allen Arena
