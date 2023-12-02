The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) travel to face the UCF Knights (4-2) after winning three straight road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons are shooting 49.6% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 41.0% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Lipscomb is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Bisons are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 125th.

The Bisons score an average of 84.2 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 71.7 the Knights allow.

Lipscomb is 6-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.0.

The Bisons allowed fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than away (74.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Lipscomb made fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36.0%) as well.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule