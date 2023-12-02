There is high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Howard School at Brainerd High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2

1:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Tyner Academy

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2

2:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences