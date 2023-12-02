Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia vs. Alabama Game – Saturday, December 2
The SEC Championship Game is between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Georgia vs. Alabama?
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia 28, Alabama 25
- Georgia has been the moneyline favorite a total of 11 times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Bulldogs have played in 11 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won each of them.
- Alabama has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Crimson Tide have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +165 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 66.7% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Alabama (+4.5)
- Against the spread, Georgia is 4-8-0 this season.
- The Bulldogs are 4-8 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- In Alabama's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (54.5)
- Six of Georgia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points.
- There have been five Alabama games that have ended with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 75.4 points per game, 20.9 points more than the total of 54.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54
|54.4
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|39.3
|41.6
|36.2
|ATS Record
|4-8-0
|2-5-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|11-0
|6-0
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.2
|52.7
|49.4
|Implied Total AVG
|33
|33.3
|32.6
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|4-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-3-0
|4-2-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-1
|5-1
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
