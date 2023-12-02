Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Davidson County, Tennessee today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at University School of Nashville
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
