The Furman Paladins (9-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paladin Stadium in a SoCon clash.

On offense, Furman ranks 70th in the FCS with 349.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 37th in total defense (322.5 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive perspective, Chattanooga is generating 29.2 points per game (38th-ranked). It ranks 44th in the FCS defensively (24.4 points allowed per game).

Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Chattanooga vs. Furman Key Statistics

Chattanooga Furman 399.8 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.3 (71st) 353.1 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (41st) 141.1 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.5 (42nd) 258.8 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.7 (77th) 2 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (47th) 1 (43rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (43rd)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has racked up 2,672 yards (222.7 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 146 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Gino Appleberry Jr., has carried the ball 161 times for 695 yards (57.9 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Ailym Ford has taken 119 carries and totaled 485 yards with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes leads his team with 999 receiving yards on 59 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has caught 53 passes and compiled 968 receiving yards (80.7 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Sam Phillips' 68 targets have resulted in 58 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff leads Furman with 1,483 yards (134.8 ypg) on 149-of-223 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 488 rushing yards on 87 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Dominic Roberto has racked up 704 yards on 165 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

Joshua Harris has hauled in 39 catches for 346 yards (31.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ben Ferguson has caught 26 passes for 324 yards (29.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyndel Dean has hauled in 23 receptions for 312 yards, an average of 28.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

