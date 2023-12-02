Based on our computer projection model, the Furman Paladins will take down the Chattanooga Mocs when the two teams come together at Paladin Stadium on Saturday, December 2, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Chattanooga vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-4.5) 47.2 Furman 26, Chattanooga 21

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Mocs games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last year.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have no wins against the spread this season.

One of the Paladins' three games this season has gone over the point total.

Mocs vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 27.5 17.7 32.8 9.8 23.0 24.3 Chattanooga 29.2 24.4 34.6 19.0 24.0 21.0

