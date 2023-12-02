The Memphis Grizzlies, with Bismack Biyombo, face the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 108-94 win over the Mavericks (his last game) Biyombo put up four points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Biyombo's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 7.7 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 Assists 1.5 2.3 PRA -- 17.8 PR -- 15.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Biyombo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Biyombo has made 3.1 shots per game, which adds up to 5.3% of his team's total makes.

Biyombo's Grizzlies average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 17th in the NBA, conceding 113.5 points per game.

The Suns are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 40.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns are the 14th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.5 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 29 6 4 1 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.