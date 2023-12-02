Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Belmont Bruins (2-2, 0-0 MVC) versus the Valparaiso Beacons (2-2, 0-0 MVC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Belmont Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Belmont Rank Belmont AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank 62nd 76.5 Points Scored 68.9 249th 233rd 71.8 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 31 233rd 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 14th 9.6 3pt Made 6.2 299th 35th 15.3 Assists 13.6 136th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

