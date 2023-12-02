Saturday's game at Curb Event Center has the Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 80-71 win for Belmont, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 80, Valparaiso 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Belmont (-9.8)

Belmont (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Belmont's record against the spread this season is 3-3-0, while Valparaiso's is 4-2-0. The Bruins have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Beacons have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 82.9 points per game (46th in college basketball) and giving up 82 (345th in college basketball).

Belmont ranks 258th in college basketball at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 fewer than the 34.4 its opponents average.

Belmont hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (55th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Bruins rank 97th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 321st in college basketball, allowing 97.9 points per 100 possessions.

Belmont has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (222nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

