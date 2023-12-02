The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Belmont has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons sit at 123rd.
  • The 82.9 points per game the Bruins put up are 14.2 more points than the Beacons give up (68.7).
  • Belmont is 5-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Belmont scored 7.5 more points per game (79.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Bruins gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.9.
  • At home, Belmont drained two more threes per game (10.6) than when playing on the road (8.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to away from home (36.3%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Pennsylvania W 84-79 Palestra
11/26/2023 Lafayette W 79-69 Palestra
11/29/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 90-70 McLeod Center
12/2/2023 Valparaiso - Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb - Curb Event Center
12/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center

