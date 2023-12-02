How to Watch Belmont vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Northern Iowa vs Evansville (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Indiana State vs Bradley (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Belmont has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons sit at 123rd.
- The 82.9 points per game the Bruins put up are 14.2 more points than the Beacons give up (68.7).
- Belmont is 5-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Belmont scored 7.5 more points per game (79.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.7).
- In 2022-23, the Bruins gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.9.
- At home, Belmont drained two more threes per game (10.6) than when playing on the road (8.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to away from home (36.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|W 84-79
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Lafayette
|W 79-69
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 90-70
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.