The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Belmont has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Bruins are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beacons sit at 123rd.

The 82.9 points per game the Bruins put up are 14.2 more points than the Beacons give up (68.7).

Belmont is 5-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Belmont scored 7.5 more points per game (79.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.7).

In 2022-23, the Bruins gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.9.

At home, Belmont drained two more threes per game (10.6) than when playing on the road (8.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to away from home (36.3%).

