The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) hit the court against the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Gentry Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -5.5 139.5

Governors Betting Records & Stats

Austin Peay and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points just once this season.

The average over/under for Austin Peay's contests this season is 132, 7.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Austin Peay is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Austin Peay has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Governors have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Austin Peay has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 3 75% 77.6 142.4 71 138.3 146.3 Austin Peay 1 16.7% 64.8 142.4 67.3 138.3 134.2

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors average 6.2 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (71).

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 1-3-0 0-1 3-1-0 Austin Peay 2-4-0 1-2 2-4-0

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee State Austin Peay 13-4 Home Record 7-8 4-8 Away Record 1-13 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

