How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mercer Bears (2-7) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Austin Peay vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison
- The Governors put up an average of 60.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 68.9 the Bears give up.
- The Bears put up 59.7 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 60.3 the Governors give up.
- When Mercer scores more than 60.3 points, it is 2-2.
- When Austin Peay allows fewer than 59.7 points, it is 1-2.
- The Bears are making 35.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Governors allow to opponents (38%).
Austin Peay Leaders
- Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%
- Anala Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.3 FG%
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Shamarre Hale: 12.2 PTS, 51 FG%
- Shaotung Lin: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 62-57
|Wolstein Center
|11/24/2023
|UMKC
|W 78-63
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Chicago State
|W 60-49
|Woodling Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Fisk
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.