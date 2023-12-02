The Mercer Bears (2-7) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

  • The Governors put up an average of 60.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 68.9 the Bears give up.
  • The Bears put up 59.7 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 60.3 the Governors give up.
  • When Mercer scores more than 60.3 points, it is 2-2.
  • When Austin Peay allows fewer than 59.7 points, it is 1-2.
  • The Bears are making 35.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Governors allow to opponents (38%).

Austin Peay Leaders

  • Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%
  • Anala Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.3 FG%
  • Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Shamarre Hale: 12.2 PTS, 51 FG%
  • Shaotung Lin: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Austin Peay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Cleveland State L 62-57 Wolstein Center
11/24/2023 UMKC W 78-63 Woodling Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Chicago State W 60-49 Woodling Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/9/2023 Murray State - F&M Bank Arena
12/14/2023 Fisk - F&M Bank Arena

