The Austin Peay Governors (3-5) play the Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Gentry Complex. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee State (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee State (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Austin Peay has won two games against the spread this year.

The Governors have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Tigers' four games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.