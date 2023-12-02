How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- Austin Peay has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.2% from the field.
- The Governors are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 169th.
- The Governors' 64.8 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 71 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- Austin Peay is 3-0 when it scores more than 71 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Austin Peay scored 10.8 more points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (60.9).
- In 2022-23, the Governors gave up 11.4 fewer points per game at home (67) than away (78.4).
- At home, Austin Peay knocked down 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Austin Peay's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (28.1%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 74-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 78-58
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Morehead State
|L 61-50
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/5/2023
|Midway
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
