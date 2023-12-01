Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Warren County, Tennessee. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Foundation Christian Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at F.C. Boyd Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: McMinnville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
