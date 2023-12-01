Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 1
Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) at Fifth Third Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-45 and heavily favors Cincinnati to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 1.
The Tigers' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 53-43 victory against Bryant.
Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cincinnati 74, Tennessee State 45
Other OVC Predictions
Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers notched their signature win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Bryant Bulldogs, who rank No. 321 in our computer rankings, 53-43.
- Tennessee State has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.
Tennessee State Leaders
- Caitlin Anderson: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG%
- Eboni Williams: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG%
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Diamond Cannon: 3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.6 FG%
- Zyion Shannon: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 23.1 FG%
Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Tigers put up 45.8 points per game (355th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per outing (129th in college basketball). They have a -89 scoring differential and have been outscored by 14.9 points per game.
