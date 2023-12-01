Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Shelby County, Tennessee is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millington Central High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Newbern, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bolton High School at Trezevant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
