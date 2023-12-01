Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Rutherford County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stewarts Creek High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Blackman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Smyrna High School at F.C. Boyd Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: McMinnville, TN

McMinnville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Franklin Road Academy