The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Roane County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midway High School at Sunbright School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sunbright, TN

Sunbright, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Harriman High School at Roane County High School