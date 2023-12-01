Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Montgomery County, Tennessee today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Houston County High School at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Creek High School at Stewart County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Dover, TN

Dover, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Hickman High School at Kenwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northeast High School