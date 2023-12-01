Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Montgomery County, Tennessee today? We have what you need below.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houston County High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Creek High School at Stewart County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dover, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Hickman High School at Kenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
