Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Monroe County, Tennessee today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Madisonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tellico Plains High School at Copper Basin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Copperhill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.