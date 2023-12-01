Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 105-91 win over the Jazz (his most recent game) Jackson put up 20 points, six rebounds and six blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.5 18.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 5.1 Assists -- 1.9 1.4 PRA -- 27.5 24.5 PR -- 25.6 23.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Mavericks

Jackson has taken 15.7 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 17.3% and 16.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jackson is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jackson's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.

On defense, the Mavericks have conceded 118.1 points per contest, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 46.3 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked team in the league, giving up 28 assists per contest.

The Mavericks allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 34 30 9 4 3 2 0

