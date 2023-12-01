Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chattanooga Central High School at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soddy-Daisy High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hixson High School at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at The Howard School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Notre Dame High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitwell High School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
