We have high school basketball action in Davidson County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at McGavock High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Nashville at The Webb School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Bell Buckle, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashville Christian School at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Overton High School at Glencliff High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Knowledge Academy at Stratford STEM Magnet School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Franklin Road Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

LEAD Academy at Valor Collegiate Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Nashville Magnet High School at Maplewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Whites Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Whites Creek, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at Hunters Lane High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.