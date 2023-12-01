We have high school basketball action in Davidson County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at McGavock High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Nashville at The Webb School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Bell Buckle, TN

Bell Buckle, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3

Class A - Middle Region - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashville Christian School at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

John Overton High School at Glencliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Knowledge Academy at Stratford STEM Magnet School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3

Class A - Middle Region - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

LEAD Academy at Valor Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Nashville Magnet High School at Maplewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Whites Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Whites Creek, TN

Whites Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at Hunters Lane High School