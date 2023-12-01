Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Davidson County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at McGavock High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University School of Nashville at The Webb School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bell Buckle, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashville Christian School at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Overton High School at Glencliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knowledge Academy at Stratford STEM Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LEAD Academy at Valor Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Nashville Magnet High School at Maplewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Whites Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Whites Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
