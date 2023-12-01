Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Blount County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maryville High School at Walker Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton-Bradley Academy at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
