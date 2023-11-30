UT Martin vs. Rice: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The Rice Owls (1-5) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rice vs. UT Martin matchup.
UT Martin vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|UT Martin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-5.5)
|164.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Rice (-5.5)
|164.5
|-235
|+186
UT Martin vs. Rice Betting Trends
- UT Martin has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Skyhawks have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Rice has won just one game against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Owls' five games this season have hit the over.
