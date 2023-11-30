How to Watch UT Martin vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Rice Owls (1-5) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks are shooting 45.3% from the field, five% lower than the 50.3% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
- UT Martin is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 50.3% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 98th.
- The Skyhawks score an average of 86 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 83.7 the Owls allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 83.7 points, UT Martin is 4-0.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UT Martin scored 88.4 points per game last season, 15.1 more than it averaged away (73.3).
- At home, the Skyhawks gave up 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.1.
- Beyond the arc, UT Martin knocked down fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/22/2023
|North Alabama
|W 105-103
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 94-71
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/10/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
