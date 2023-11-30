The North Alabama Lions (2-1) will meet the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Information

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Tyrone Perry: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jayvis Harvey: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grant Slatten: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 73.7 129th 297th 74.3 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 31.9 171st 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 9.2 25th 304th 11.5 Assists 14.4 81st 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

