How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.
- Tennessee Tech has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 309th.
- The Golden Eagles' 66.9 points per game are 8.6 fewer points than the 75.5 the Lions allow to opponents.
- Tennessee Tech is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.5 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee Tech averaged 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.7.
- At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.
- Tennessee Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 68-63
|McKenzie Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 79-75
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/28/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 69-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/3/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
