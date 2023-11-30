The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

Tennessee Tech has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 309th.

The Golden Eagles' 66.9 points per game are 8.6 fewer points than the 75.5 the Lions allow to opponents.

Tennessee Tech is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.5 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee Tech averaged 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.7.

At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 70.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.

Tennessee Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).

