Should you wager on Ryan O'Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

In seven of 21 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

O'Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 21.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 76 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:55 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:17 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.