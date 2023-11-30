Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Roane County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oliver Springs High School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Greenback, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.