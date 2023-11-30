Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Monroe County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rhea County High School at Tellico Plains High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30

6:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Tellico Plains, TN

Tellico Plains, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweetwater High School at Concord Christian School