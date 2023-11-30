Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Knox County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Karns High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweetwater High School at Concord Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30

Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Apostolic Christian School at Maryville Christian School