How to Watch the East Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons score an average of 67.0 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 53.5 points, Lipscomb is 4-1.
- East Tennessee State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.0 points.
- The 56.2 points per game the Buccaneers record are 9.6 fewer points than the Bisons allow (65.8).
- When East Tennessee State scores more than 65.8 points, it is 1-1.
- When Lipscomb allows fewer than 56.2 points, it is 2-0.
- The Buccaneers shoot 36.3% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bisons allow defensively.
- The Bisons shoot 38.0% from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Buccaneers allow.
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Kendall Folley: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Nevaeh Brown: 9.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Breanne Beatty: 7.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Jakhyia Davis: 5.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%
- Journee McDaniel: 4.5 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 72-56
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/24/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 55-35
|Watsco Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 68-44
|Watsco Center
|11/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
