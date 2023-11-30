The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Bisons score an average of 67.0 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 53.5 points, Lipscomb is 4-1.

East Tennessee State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.0 points.

The 56.2 points per game the Buccaneers record are 9.6 fewer points than the Bisons allow (65.8).

When East Tennessee State scores more than 65.8 points, it is 1-1.

When Lipscomb allows fewer than 56.2 points, it is 2-0.

The Buccaneers shoot 36.3% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bisons allow defensively.

The Bisons shoot 38.0% from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Buccaneers allow.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Nevaeh Brown: 9.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

9.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Breanne Beatty: 7.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

7.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Jakhyia Davis: 5.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%

5.2 PTS, 37.5 FG% Journee McDaniel: 4.5 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

