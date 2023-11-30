The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) battle the Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons score an average of 67.0 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 53.5 points, Lipscomb is 4-1.
  • East Tennessee State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.0 points.
  • The 56.2 points per game the Buccaneers record are 9.6 fewer points than the Bisons allow (65.8).
  • When East Tennessee State scores more than 65.8 points, it is 1-1.
  • When Lipscomb allows fewer than 56.2 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Buccaneers shoot 36.3% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bisons allow defensively.
  • The Bisons shoot 38.0% from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Buccaneers allow.

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Kendall Folley: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Nevaeh Brown: 9.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Breanne Beatty: 7.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
  • Jakhyia Davis: 5.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%
  • Journee McDaniel: 4.5 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

East Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Presbyterian W 72-56 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/24/2023 Norfolk State W 55-35 Watsco Center
11/26/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 68-44 Watsco Center
11/30/2023 Lipscomb - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/6/2023 Charleston Southern - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

