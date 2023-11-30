Thursday's contest between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) and Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) matching up at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has a projected final score of 62-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Buccaneers lost their most recent game 68-44 against Miami (FL) on Sunday.

East Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

East Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 62, Lipscomb 59

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers beat the No. 145-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Norfolk State Spartans, 55-35, on November 24, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, East Tennessee State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

East Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-35 over Norfolk State (No. 145) on November 24

51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 270) on November 11

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 279) on November 19

49-45 on the road over Radford (No. 337) on November 15

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Nevaeh Brown: 9.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

9.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Breanne Beatty: 7.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

7.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Jakhyia Davis: 5.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%

5.2 PTS, 37.5 FG% Journee McDaniel: 4.5 PTS, 29 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (scoring 56.2 points per game to rank 310th in college basketball while allowing 53.5 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball) and have a +16 scoring differential overall.

