Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Davidson County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Christ Presbyterian Academy at Boyd Buchanan School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 30
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
East Nashville Magnet High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 1
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
