The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (8-3) team on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won three straight games.

Before the Cowboys take on the Seahawks, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 9 46.5 -450 +350

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has an average total of 44.2 in their contests this year, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys have covered the spread eight times in 11 games with a set spread.

The Cowboys have won 88.9% of their games as moneyline favorites (8-1).

Dallas has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 46.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Seattle's games this season have had an average of 44.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Seahawks are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Seahawks have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +350 odds on them winning this game.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 31.5 1 16.8 3 44.2 5 11 Seahawks 20.8 20 22.6 21 44.1 3 11

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas has covered the spread in its last three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

The Cowboys have put up a total of 162 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 14.7 per game), while the Seahawks have been outscored by opponents by 20 total points (1.8 per game).

Seahawks

In its last three contests, Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In the Seahawks' past three contests, they have hit the over twice.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 162 points this season (14.7 points per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by 20 points (1.8 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 42.5 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 26.8 25.8 ATS Record 8-3-0 5-0-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-1-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 42.8 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24.5 24.6 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 4-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

