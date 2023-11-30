Should you bet on Cole Smith to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Smith has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:10 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 13:12 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:57 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

