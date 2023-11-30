For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alexander Carrier a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

  • Carrier has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Carrier's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 76 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

