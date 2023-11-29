The NC State Wolfpack (7-0) will aim to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-0) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Commodores have also taken seven games in a row.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Commodores' 77.4 points per game are 23.5 more points than the 53.9 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.

Vanderbilt is 7-0 when it scores more than 53.9 points.

NC State's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.

The Wolfpack average 21.7 more points per game (82.0) than the Commodores allow (60.3).

When NC State puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 7-0.

Vanderbilt has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.0 points.

The Wolfpack are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Commodores allow to opponents (40.3%).

The Commodores' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Wolfpack have given up.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

14.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Sacha Washington: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 56.5 FG%

14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 56.5 FG% Iyana Moore: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 57.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 57.1 FG% Justine Pissott: 8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

