The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) will meet the Boston College Eagles (3-0) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK

15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank 175th 71.9 Points Scored 66.6 312th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 30.8 241st 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 5.7 329th 304th 11.5 Assists 12.5 221st 25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

